Strict traffic rules for Soweto derby

As soccer fans count down to the much-anticipated Soweto derby tomorrow, law enforcement agencies in the City of Johannesburg warn that misbehaviour will not be tolerated on the roads leading to the FNB Stadium.

Officials encouraged fans to use public transport and to arrive early to avoid congestion.

Member of mayoral committee for public safety in the City of Johannesburg Michael Sun said metro police will be out in full force as Kaizer Chiefs take on Orlando Pirates tomorrow afternoon.

Sun said although fans were allowed to enjoy themselves, safety on roads should come first.

"JMPD officers will be deployed in numbers to ensure safety of fans before and after the game. We do not want to see anyone misbehave," said Sun.

"Our officials will be out in full force to ensure that road safety is maintained. We will do our best to ensure that order is maintained. What happens inside is the responsibility of the organisers."

JMPD spokesman Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said they would divert traffic from 10am on Nasrec Road, Randshow Road and Soweto highway.

Minnaar also encouraged fans to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion. "We encourage fans to use Rea Vaya buses and Top Six taxis from Soweto. There will also be two trains from the East Rand and Pretoria," he said.

Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) has urged fans to plan their trips timeously as there will be road closures.

"We have put extensive measures in place to protect soccer lovers and to avoid any mishaps," said CEO Jacques Grobbelaar in a statement

In giving safety tips, Grobbelaar said strict traffic control measures will be put in place:

• If parking in the precinct, please ensure that you have obtained your prepaid stadium parking ticket from Computicket;

• Arrive early to avoid missing the start of the event;

• Please respect the rights of other fans who have paid more for their tickets by ensuring that you only sit in your allocated seat;

• No alcohol consumption will be allowed in the parking area. Under no circumstances will intoxicated persons be allowed access;

• SMSA, SAPS, stadium security and duly authorised officials reserve the right to prevent any persons from bringing into the stadium items which are reasonably considered to be a danger or risk to the general of the event;

• Stadium has a strict no smoking policy and urges patrons to adhere to these smoke-free restrictions;

• All minors must be accompanied by an adult; and

• Should you need immediate assistance, please notify the nearest event staff member or security personnel. Guests are encouraged to report issues and concerns to a nearby event staff member.