DNA results have confirmed that the charred remains of a woman found in New Hanover in January are that of Durban escort Siam Lee‚ police said on Wednesday.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that comparative samples obtained from her mother Carmen had positively matched those of the body recovered by the police.

“The results were released on Tuesday and her mortal remains have been released to her family‚” she said.

Lee‚ who worked as an escort to support her mother‚ was last seen on January 4 outside a Durban North house that operates as a brothel. The search for her spanned KwaZulu-Natal – and finally came to an end when the charred remains of a woman were found in a sugarcane field in New Hanover.

The body was later identified as the 20-year-old by her relatives.