Philani Gift Ntuli – accused of the murder of Siam Lee – said on Friday he was tortured while in custody.

The 29-year-old businessman faces of a raft of charges‚ including murder‚ kidnapping and fraud.

During his second appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s court on Friday‚ Ntuli addressed the court and put forth detailed allegations of torture during his arrest and while he was being held in police cells.

“I don’t want to go back to Durban North police station. I have been harassed and assaulted and I was suffocated with a plastic packet to implicate myself in something I wasn’t involved in‚” he said.

“I haven’t been able to consult with my attorney and I fear for my life. I would like to go to Westville ... I have scars all over my body to prove it.”

Ntuli said the abuse started the day he was arrested.