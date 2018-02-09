There was a new twist in the case against a man accused of murdering Durban escort Siam Lee when a count of rape was added to the seven charges he was already facing.

The 29-year-old businessman‚ who now cannot be named because of the rape charge‚ made his third appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Clad in a grey coat and matching check pants‚ the bespectacled man blew a kiss to his family in the public gallery and kept on smiling throughout the court proceeding. However‚ he shook his head when he heard that a rape charge had also been added to the raft of charges he is facing – charges which include murder‚ kidnapping‚ robbery‚ and pointing of a firearm.

It is understood that the additional charge is believed to be linked to a second‚ unnamed victim.