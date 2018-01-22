Businessman Cebolenkosi Gift Philani Ntuli‚ the man alleged to have kidnapped and murdered Durban escort Siam Lee‚ appeared in Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Magistrate Mohamed Motala barred photographers from taking footage of Ntuli as doing so could jeopardise further investigation into the case.

Ntuli faces a raft of charges‚ including murder‚ kidnapping‚ and reckless and negligent driving. He smiled as prosecutor Surekha Marimuthu addressed the court.

It emerged that the state had added as many as nine charges against Ntuli‚ who is to be held at Durban North police station until February 2. Several identification parades may still be held.