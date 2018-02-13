South Africa

Siam Lee murder accused pleased to go to prison

By Jeff Wicks - 13 February 2018 - 12:21
Siam Lee went missing on January 4 this year. Her body was found two days later in a secluded cane field.
Siam Lee went missing on January 4 this year. Her body was found two days later in a secluded cane field.

The man accused of the murder of Durban escort Siam Lee laughed in court as he heard he would be moved to the Westville Prison ahead of his application for bail next month.

The 29-year-old businessman‚ who cannot be named as he faces charges of rape‚ stood before Regional Court Magistrate Mohamed Motala on Tuesday.

The man had previously requested a move from the holding cells at Durban North police station‚ alleging that he was tortured.

“You’ll be pleased to know you’ll be going to Westville‚” Motala said.

The man grinned and chortled‚ apparently happy with his new housing arrangement. The well-known figure in the petrochemical industry was apprehended by private investigator Brad Nathanson two weeks after Lee disappeared in the first week of January.

Rape added to Siam Lee's alleged murder's charge sheet

A man accused of murdering Durban escort Siam Lee when a count of rape was added to the seven charges he was already facing.
News
4 days ago

During his last appearance on Friday‚ the state added an additional batch of charges relating to the kidnapping and rape of another woman.

Lee had last been seen on January 4‚ outside a Durban North house that was operating as a brothel. While the search for her spanned the province‚ the charred remains of a woman were found in a sugarcane field in New Hanover two days later.

The remains were later positively identified as the 20-year-old by her relatives‚ although DNA tests to unequivocally identify her have not yet been completed by police.

In the wake of Nathanson’s swoop on the suspect’s Assagay home‚ west of Durban‚ police confirmed that a gun as well as the car understood to have been used in Lee’s alleged abduction had been recovered.

Siam Lee murder accused tells court of abuse and torture in custody

Philani Gift Ntuli – accused of the murder of Siam Lee – said on Friday he was tortured while in custody.
News
11 days ago

Suspect in Siam Lee murder case makes second appearance in court

Philani Gift Ntuli is due to appear in Court on Friday for the abduction and murder of Siam Lee.
News
11 days ago

First court appearance for Siam Lee murder accused

A man arrested in connection with the murder of Siam Lee is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning.
News
22 days ago

Siam Lee murder accused faces a raft of charges

Businessman Cebolenkosi Gift Philani Ntuli appeared in Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
News
22 days ago

Suspect arrested in Siam Lee murder

Durban police have arrested a man in connection with the abduction and murder of Siam Lee.
News
26 days ago

Siam Lee's mother tells of heartache

Siam Lee's mother has told of her heartache as police arrested a man they believe is linked to her abduction and murder two weeks ago.
News
26 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

ZEXIT: A recap of the past 24 hours
The problem is not Zuma, it's the whole ANC': Malema
X