The man accused of the murder of Durban escort Siam Lee laughed in court as he heard he would be moved to the Westville Prison ahead of his application for bail next month.

The 29-year-old businessman‚ who cannot be named as he faces charges of rape‚ stood before Regional Court Magistrate Mohamed Motala on Tuesday.

The man had previously requested a move from the holding cells at Durban North police station‚ alleging that he was tortured.

“You’ll be pleased to know you’ll be going to Westville‚” Motala said.

The man grinned and chortled‚ apparently happy with his new housing arrangement. The well-known figure in the petrochemical industry was apprehended by private investigator Brad Nathanson two weeks after Lee disappeared in the first week of January.