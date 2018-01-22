South Africa

First court appearance for Siam Lee murder accused

By Jeff Wicks - 22 January 2018 - 07:01
Siam Lee went missing on January 4 this year. Her body was found two days later in a secluded cane field.
A man arrested in connection with the murder of Siam Lee is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning.

The man‚ understood to be a business owner in the petro-chemical industry‚ was apprehended by Durban private investigator Brad Nathanson on Wednesday.

Nathanson is understood to have been commissioned to investigate Lee’s disappearance and murder by paternal family in Australia.

Lee‚ an escort‚ was last seen on January 4 outside a Durban North house operating as a brothel. While the search for her spanned the province‚ the charred remains of a woman were found in a sugarcane field in New Hanover two days later.

The remains were later positively identified as the 20-year-old by her relatives‚ although DNA tests to unequivocally identify her have not yet been completed by police.

In the wake of Nathanson’s swoop on the suspect’s Assegai home‚ west of Durban‚ police confirmed that a gun as well as the car understood to have been used in Lee’s alleged abduction had been recovered.

