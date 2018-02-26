DA‚ EFF and FF+ to boycott Ace Magashule's state of the province address.

Main opposition parties in the Free State will boycott Premier Ace Magashule’s state of the province address on Tuesday.

The Democratic Alliance‚ Economic Freedom Fighters and the Freedom Front Plus in the Free State legislature have take a decision to boycott Magashule’s address‚ scheduled for tomorrow evening in his home town of Parys.

The opposition parties will also not be party to the Sopa debate and the budget vote speech to be delivered later this month.