Ace Magashule still singing Zuma's praises

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule continued to sing President Jacob Zuma's praises while delivering his fate at Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters, in Johannesburg yesterday.

Magashule, who is one of Zuma's staunch supporters, said Zuma should be treated with respect and dignity.

Addressing a packed media briefing, Magashule said: "We are not treating President Zuma as [a] leader who is defiant and all that.

"There is no need for us to humiliate him. We respect him as one of the leaders of the ANC who have contributed immensely in the Struggle against apartheid."