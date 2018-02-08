Ace to brief ANC MPs on Zuma’s future

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will today brief the party’s members of parliament (MPs) on the ongoing discussions on President Jacob Zuma’s future.

This after ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa met with Zuma on Tuesday to discuss his exit as SA’s president.

Yesterday, ANC spokesman Pule Mabe said Magashule would also explain to the MPs why the State of the Nation Address (Sona) was postponed.

Ramaphosa is also scheduled to attend the meeting.