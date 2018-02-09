South Africa

Magashule should take action on Vrede Dairy Farm project irregularities: Mkhwebane

By Ernest Mabuza - 09 February 2018 - 12:05
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule.
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that the Free State agriculture department did not handle the controversial Vrede Dairy Farm Project very well.

In a report released on Friday‚ Mkhwebane said the department had failed to manage and monitor implementation of the terms of agreement with Estina in relation to budget evaluation‚ expenditure control and Estina’s performance.

She observed that the head of department did not follow normal procurement processes‚ the payments to Estina were not in line with Treasury prescripts‚ and the agreement between the department and Estina seemed invalid.

Mkhwebane directed Free State premier Ace Magashule to institute disciplinary proceedings against all implicated officials involved in the project and submit a report to the public protector on the action he will take once a disciplinary process has been concluded.

However‚ the report noted that the office did not investigate key issues because of capacity and financial constraints.

These issues include an investigation into how the money that was transferred to Estina was spent by that company‚ and the circumstances of the 100 local people who were supposed to benefit from the project.

Mkhwebane said the Estina expenditure was being investigated by the Hawks.

READ MORE:

Coordinator of Vrede dairy farm project flies to his native India

Indian national Chandrama Prasad, who scored R465000 as project coordinator of the controversial Free State dairy farm project, is set to leave the ...
News
17 days ago

'Minister sold us lies' - Vrede farm beneficiaries

Farm beneficiaries blame Zwane.
News
17 days ago

Estina: From R9k to R34-million in one day

Estina‚ the company that ran the Gupta-linked Vrede Dairy Farm Project had only R9‚000 in its bank account.
News
18 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#Zexit: Zuma’s week that was
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X