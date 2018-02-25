A cabinet reshuffle will not be discussed at the special one-day ANC national executive committee meeting being held at Irene, south of Pretoria, on Sunday‚ ANC secretary general Ace Magashule revealed.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the meeting‚ Magashule said a reshuffle would only be discussed by the ANC top officials and not the NEC as they had no role to play in such decisions.

"It's not an NEC matter. The president will discuss with us (top six) and the alliance partners so it's not a matter for the NEC. It's not the NEC that will discuss and decide ministers and who becomes what. We will be engaging ourselves with the president‚" Magashile said in reference to the party's top brass.

"We will still discuss that [and] there is no need for the president to brief the national executive committee on cabinet or any other matter relating to government‚" he added.