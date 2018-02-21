Police killings no longer a matter for police only‚ but for society as a whole - ANC.

As condolences are pouring in for the families of the slain police officers in Ngcobo‚ Eastern Cape‚ the ANC leadership in the province say that the incident indicates that the continued spate of police killings means that this is no longer a matter for police only‚ but for society as a whole.

The party reacted to the murder of five police officials and an off-duty soldier in a police station in the small town between Mtata and Komani.

On Wednesday morning Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said that gunmen stormed the police station and stole weapons.

ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi said that an intervention by the police's national office was essential.