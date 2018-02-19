A dramatic gun battle between police and a gang of suspected house robbers played out on Fields Hill‚ west of Durban‚ as the highwaymen beat a hasty retreat on Monday.

Five men were killed and a sixth was badly wounded after their car‚ peppered by police gunfire‚ left the road and crashed.

Elite Dog Unit policemen are understood to have tracked down the gang as they travelled toward the city.

When the alleged house robbers realised they were being followed they opened fire on officers‚ who returned a salvo of bullets.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that officers had been following up on information which led them to chase the luxury SUV on the M13.