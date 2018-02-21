"They must regret the day they sat and planned to attack the State‚” Mbalula said.

While the motive is not yet clear‚ the suspects have stolen firearms from the police station.

“These are very dangerous criminals‚ I urge people to remain vigilant and calm and report any possible suspicion to the police‚” Mbalula added.

His office said "this act further adds to the number of guns in the wrong hands‚ reversing the hard work the police have been doing to clean our streets of illegal firearms and keeping our country safe".

A task team has been activated comprising experienced detectives and the Hawks.