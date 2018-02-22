Wednesday's attack on an Eastern Cape police station was not unique.

Police stations in the Free State and Khayelitsha also came under attack in 2017‚ according to parliament’s select committee on security and justice. Furthermore‚ Wednesday was not the first time that the Mthatha police station outside Queenstown was targeted.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) should urgently address this matter to ensure the protection of its members‚ both on and off duty‚” said Simphiwe George Mthimunye‚ chairperson of the committee.

Six police officers and a soldier died in a shooting at the Ngcobo police station on Wednesday‚ adding to the deaths of 57 police officers who died in 2016/17‚ the committee said. The committee further called on the police to urgently address ATM robberies‚ pointing out that in March last year police in the same area also came under attack from about 15 armed robbers while the criminals were robbing a Standard Bank ATM. The local police station was also hit.