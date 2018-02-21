National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole has already assembled a top team of his best people to find the suspects who attacked the Ngcobo police station between Umtata and Queenstown in the Eastern Cape.

Five police officials and an off-duty soldier were killed during the attack.

"I am appalled and deeply saddened by the cold and callous attack on our colleagues this morning‚" said General Sitole.

"I have activated a task team comprising of experienced detectives of the South African Police Service and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation to investigate this attack‚" said General Sitole.

This team will be supported by specialized medium to high risk teams with the added support of the Airwing.

"We will not rest until we have tracked down these heartless killers and bring them to book‚" Sitole vowed.

Describing the events as they unfolded‚ the police chief's spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said in a statement that an unknown group of armed suspects entered the police station in the early hours of this morning and without warning‚ randomly opened fire on the members on duty.