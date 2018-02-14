Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma tells ANC it's time for Zuma to go

Former presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma put the final nail in President Jacob Zuma's political coffin when she surprisingly joined calls for his removal at a heated ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday night.

The ANC announced yesterday that it had recalled Zuma from office and wants its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, to take over the reins at the Union Buildings.

Zuma's recall in the early hours of yesterday followed a marathon 13-hour NEC meeting in which Zuma's supporters are said to have fought hard to prevent the president from being axed from office.

They wanted the party to agree to his demand that he be given three more months. Zuma wanted to attend the African Union Summit; a meeting between Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) as well as hand over his chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community.