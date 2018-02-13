'The fact is‚ Jacob Zuma remains President' - Maimane

The decision by the ANC’s National Executive Committee to recall Jacob Zuma is an internal ANC resolution that has no effect on Jacob Zuma’s current status as President of the Republic - and can be simply ignored by Zuma.

So says Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane.

"Unless he tenders his resignation‚ this recall is not worth the paper it is printed on.

"The fact is‚ Jacob Zuma remains President‚ and remains in power. . . "