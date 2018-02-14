I'm being victimised, says Zuma

President Jacob Zuma told the leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) that he felt 'victimised' in the way the process of his removal has been handled.

Zuma said the decision to recall him was not supported by any substantive facts and he could not agree with it.

He said this to the top six as they tried to persuade him to resign as the head of state in numerous discussions that took place in the past two weeks.

According to Zuma, he told the ANC leadership he could not agree with the decision calling for his resignation because of lack of facts.

"I think it is important for me to say this because out there in the narrative it looks like people were saying, Zuma is defying. I have not defied, I have disagreed with a decision taken," said Zuma.