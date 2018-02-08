ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the party’s MPs that he is not negotiating any deal to protect state president Jacob Zuma from prosecution over corruption.

This is according to ANC MPs who attended the ANC caucus meeting on Thursday where Ramaphosa briefed them on his ongoing transition talks with Zuma.

ANC MPs who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not allowed to speak to the media on caucus discussions‚ said Ramaphosa told them he was not discussing granting Zuma immunity from prosecution with Zuma because he simply had no authority to do so.

Sources said Ramaphosa told MPs that any discussion of immunity for Zuma would undermine the authority of government in running its own affairs and could also been seen as political interference in state affairs.

“Cyril said to us that he was not into any deal-making because any deal brokering would amount to political interference in the affairs of the state or the running of government departments. He said he had no legal jurisdiction to do so.

“He said to us that discussions on the transition were about ensuring the unity of the ANC and there was no deal-making‚” said one MP.

Reacting to media reports‚ the DA said it would not “hesitate to approach the courts to stop Ramaphosa” from granting Zuma immunity from prosecution.