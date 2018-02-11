Wait another day - Ramaphosa tells SA

Ramaphosa spoke on Sunday at the Grand Parade in Cape Town. He addressed the crowd outside as part of celebrating 28 years since Nelson Mandela was released from the Victor Verster Prison and delivered his first speech as the newly-elected ANC president at the Grand Parade.

Ramaphosa said they would draw on Nelson Mandela’s wisdom.

“For him a necessary condition for the unity of South African people was the unity of the African National Congress.”

Ramaphosa said the ANC would continue Mandela’s legacy by fighting corruption.

“We will at the same time continue to resist any form or attempt to capture our state institutions for the self-enrichment of a few. We know that Nelson Mandela would have been against the capturing of the institutions of our country.”

Ramaphosa added that the ANC would also work to rebuild the confidence of the nation and credibility of state-owned institutions.

“We will rebuild the confidence of our people in public institutions and restore the credibility of those elected to serve in those institutions. Our SOEs will manage the assets of our people.

“No single SOE will work or operate in the interests of individuals or certain families. That we will make sure of.”