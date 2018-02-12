'Zuma must resign' - ANC NEC

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa led a delegation of the party’s top officials to deliver news to state President Jacob Zuma that he has to resign.

The decision to instruct Zuma to resign was taken behind closed doors in Irene, near Pretoria, at an ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting which started at 2pm on Monday, and continued late into the night.

The NEC also rejected Zuma’s demand to remain in office until end of May. Insiders also claimed that Zuma also demanded to be allowed to deliver the state of the nation address but this was rejected.

“The top six left the meeting to go deliver the news that he has to resign as soon as possible.

“NEC members are waiting for the top leaders to come back and report back. It’s going to be a long night,” said a source close to the developments.

This is a developing story.