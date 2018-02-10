Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela has urged ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to use the celebrations of his grandfather Nelson Mandela’s release from prison on February 11 to strengthen the call for the freedom of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

This comes as various events in Cape Town were cancelled on Friday in the build-up to Sunday's #Mandela100Rally. The party also cancelled its weekend visit to Mandela’s Qunu homestead in Eastern Cape to lay wreaths at his grave. Earlier on Friday‚ ANC spokesman Pule Mabe denied that top ANC leaders had cancelled engagements to deal with Jacob Zuma’s exit as president of the republic.

The chief of the Mvezo Traditional Council said in a statement on Friday: “As 11 February beckons once more‚ will we rise and be counted? Will we walk in his gigantic steps and take a bold step that will take us forward as a nation?”

He called for the release from prison of teenager Ahed Tamimi‚ who lives in the West Bank and was arrested after a video of her and her cousin confronting Israeli soldiers on her family’s land went viral.

“Ahed Tamimi remains in prison while we remain silent. President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ your voice can bring about the necessary change for the release of Ahed Tamimi and many Palestinian children and women in Israeli apartheid jails. Your call can free Palestinian political prisoners. Your call can lead us to realise Madiba’s call for a free Palestine‚” Mandla Mandela said.