Life Esidimeni families to receive R200 000

The families of victims in the Life Esidimeni tragedy will each receive R200 000 for funeral costs and emotional trauma.

Section 27 earlier today announced that an agreement has been reached between the social justice organisation and the State. The organisation is representing families of 74 people who died during and after the transfer of patients from Life Esidimeni facilities to NGO’s.

Advocate Adila Hassim, appearing on behalf of Section 27, said the State agreed to a R20 000 claim per family for funeral expenses, while agreeing to R180 000 for emotional shock, psychological injury and counselling services.