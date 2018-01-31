Esidimeni never had cash problems says Gauteng finance MEC Barbara Creecy

People in the audience exclaimed in shock during Gauteng finance MEC Barbara Creecy's testimony at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings yesterday.

Creecy's testimony dispelled claims made by former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu along with former head of department Dr Barney Selebano and director of mental health services Dr Makgabo Manamela that Life Esidimeni was shut down in order to cut cost.

Mahlangu read out a statement at the beginning of her testimony explaining that closing Life Esidimeni was in response to a directive from the province's budgetary committee for all departments to reduce spending.

However, Creecy said the provincial health department had more than enough funds.

Creecy also said Treasury would never advise departments to cut down on essential social services.

"Treasury has never demanded that any department must cut down on core services. We understand how many people in our province are dependent on state social services of one form or another for their well being," she said.