Zuma agrees let go of reins - Ramaphosa to outline his fate

Efforts by the ANC to unseat President Jacob Zuma tilted towards the end game on Wednesday as the speaker of parliament Baleka Mbete said party leader Cyril Ramaphosa would outline Zuma’s fate imminently.

“In this day there will be some progress which the president of the ANC will be ready to come back to us about,” she told the eNCA television channel this morning.

President Jacob Zuma last night agreed to step down following a deal struck with ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa at a meeting in Cape Town.

Details of the deal are yet to be worked out, but senior ANC sources said Ramaphosa decided to postpone the much-anticipated national executive committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for tonight after Zuma agreed to go.