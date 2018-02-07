Moonchild's path to music world crafted in early stages of her life

Songstress Moonchild grew up a spoilt brat who did nothing besides focusing on her school work and performing in community arts projects.

Moonchild, whose song Makhe featuring DJ Shimza was one of the festive bangers, said her mother never bothered her about doing house chores and she was supportive of her artistic talent.

As a result, the 30-year-old singer, born Sanelisiwe Twisha, said she learned how to cook only when she went to tertiary.

"My mother taught me to make money so I can hire people to do chores for me. She gave me the tools to be a hustler," said Moonchild.

She said she has always known that she wanted to be a performer and her mother has always been supportive.

Moonchild said when she was young, her mother used to organise community events and she would perform in those.