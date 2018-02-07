Moonchild's path to music world crafted in early stages of her life
Songstress Moonchild grew up a spoilt brat who did nothing besides focusing on her school work and performing in community arts projects.
Moonchild, whose song Makhe featuring DJ Shimza was one of the festive bangers, said her mother never bothered her about doing house chores and she was supportive of her artistic talent.
As a result, the 30-year-old singer, born Sanelisiwe Twisha, said she learned how to cook only when she went to tertiary.
"My mother taught me to make money so I can hire people to do chores for me. She gave me the tools to be a hustler," said Moonchild.
She said she has always known that she wanted to be a performer and her mother has always been supportive.
Moonchild said when she was young, her mother used to organise community events and she would perform in those.
"When I was in high school I taught ballroom and Latin dancing after school. I have always been a leader not a follower hence I never joined the school choir," Moonchild said.
After matriculating in 2006, she moved to Durban where she studied fashion design at Linea Academy.
"Even though I was studying, I was still heavily involved in the Durban poetry and music scenes."
She told Sunday World that after graduating in 2011 she moved to Joburg because she wanted more.
"I was signed by Just Music and after releasing an album I left because I wanted to be independent and own my craft. After that, I started meeting relevant people in the showbiz world."
Moonchild said she was happy to be unattached to any record label because that gives her the freedom to do work with anyone at her own pace and time.
Speaking of a feature she did on the hit song Midnight Starring, she said she was at DJ Maphorisa's house when they recorded her part, but everything was unplanned.
"He played the beat for me just so I could hear what he was working on. Out of nowhere, I started singing and he liked it and we recorded. Busiswa had already recorded her part."
Moonchild describes her music as electro or future ghetto punk, and the musician is planning to take it out to the international stage when she tours Europe and Asia later this year.