When the president vacates office due to a motion of no confidence‚ the scenario is different. In such a case‚ all members of the cabinet vacate their posts and a newly elected president from the ruling party will choose his/her cabinet from the members of parliament.

According to Jolobe‚ South Africa’s legal system does not provide for the recall of a president.

“It does not exist legally in our country. There is no provision for such a remedy‚” he said.

A “recall” is an act where the governing party’s National Executive Committee decides to remove a president. There is another time-consuming and legally complicated process‚ known as impeachment.

“This comes after a president is found in contravention of the constitution in any way. It could be through‚ but not limited to‚ the abuse of power or a link to criminality. This is a drawn-out process and the consequences are dire. The president stands to lose his presidential benefits such as pension fund‚ allowances and many other benefits‚” said Jolobe.