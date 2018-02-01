Traffic cop killed at roadblock had urged colleagues to pray for an end to deadly crashes
One of the traffic officers who died near Sandton after being crushed by an alleged drunk motorist had called on colleagues to pray for an end to the deadly crashes which were claiming lives of Johannesburg metro officers.
"A few years ago‚ the section experienced a lot of accidents… I remember we were standing in the parade‚ asking ourselves what can be done to improve the situation. Ngoasheng said there was one solution and that is we should pray‚" said the JMPD's Mike Botolo.
He was speaking at the memorial service of Winnie Mogolo and Sophie Ngoasheng who died after a motorist ploughed into them at a roadblock on Monday night.
The service was held at the JMPD training academy in Booysens.
Botolo said the two women had several qualities in common.
"They were both humble‚ disciplined‚ extremely clean‚ dedicated and hardworking. When it came to conduct‚ they were never called to disciplinary hearings‚" said Botolo.
"They had the gift of guidance for their fellow colleagues… Even on their last day‚ they called on the Lord."
Present at the memorial service were General Shadrack Sibiya and Johannesburg mayor‚ Herman Mashaba.
Albert Pretorius‚ the man alleged to have been behind the fatal crash‚ has been charged with culpable homicide and drunken driving.
He had been scheduled to appear in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Thursday where he was to apply for bail.
It was not immediately clear whether he had been successful in his bid.