One of the traffic officers who died near Sandton after being crushed by an alleged drunk motorist had called on colleagues to pray for an end to the deadly crashes which were claiming lives of Johannesburg metro officers.

"A few years ago‚ the section experienced a lot of accidents… I remember we were standing in the parade‚ asking ourselves what can be done to improve the situation. Ngoasheng said there was one solution and that is we should pray‚" said the JMPD's Mike Botolo.

He was speaking at the memorial service of Winnie Mogolo and Sophie Ngoasheng who died after a motorist ploughed into them at a roadblock on Monday night.

The service was held at the JMPD training academy in Booysens.

Botolo said the two women had several qualities in common.

"They were both humble‚ disciplined‚ extremely clean‚ dedicated and hardworking. When it came to conduct‚ they were never called to disciplinary hearings‚" said Botolo.