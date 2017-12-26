South Africa

Over 500 arrested for drunken driving in Joburg over weekend

By Neo Goba - 26 December 2017 - 13:29
Drunken driving: 123RF/ olegdudko
Johannesburg metro police nabbed a total of 521 people for alleged drunken driving at roadblocks across the city over the Christmas period.

JMPD Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said these suspects were arrested between December 23 and the early hours of Tuesday in the city's eight regions.

"The latest figure for drunken driving now stands at 521 for the Christmas weekend‚ with six medical nurses brought on duty to draw blood from drunken drivers at the alcohol evidence centres in Johannesburg. Some more roadside operations are planned leading up to New Year‚" Minnaar told TimesLIVE.

All those arrested will be released on bail of between R1‚500 and R2‚500.

In Diepsloot‚ 10 suspects were remanded for speeding‚ including a 25-year-old man from Lyttelton‚ Pretoria‚ who was caught driving at a speed of 184 km/h on the N14 highway in his Ford Focus ST.

"For us to register fewer road deaths this year‚ motorists are going to have to refrain from excessively high speed as well as refrain from drinking and driving. Motorists are reminded to obey all the rules of the road this festive season‚" said Minnaar.

A foreign national women was also arrested on the Golden Highway for disregarding a stop sign. Minnaar said the women was found to have two fake temporary driving licences and two fake passports in her possession.

All the suspects are expected to appear in various courts this week.

