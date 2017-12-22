Johannesburg metro police have recovered stolen copper cable worth R500‚000‚ which authorities believe was stolen from City Power's Randburg station on Wednesday.

The cables were found by the JMPD's K9 unit in a warehouse in Silverton‚ Pretoria‚ officials said in a statement on Friday.

Two suspects have been arrested and JMPD are looking for others.

"The swift arrest of the suspects and recovery of the stolen copper cables is a clear message to the criminal syndicates that are sabotaging our City that their ill gains will come at a hefty price‚" Public Safety MMC Michael Sun said.

"Thousands of residents go without electricity for days because of cable theft‚ and the City has to spend millions of rand to reconnect the cables. We will ensure that these criminals are removed from our society and spend many years in prison where they belong."