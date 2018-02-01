South Africa

Driver implicated in fatal JMPD roadblock crash applies for bail

By Naledi Shange - 01 February 2018 - 10:52
123RF: Stock Image/ginasanders
GAMET - 123RF: Stock Image/ginasanders

The man alleged to have killed two traffic officers after he ploughed into a roadblock will be applying for bail in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Thursday‚ said police.

This would be Albert Pretorius's second court appearance since his arrest on Monday.

The 42-year-old first appeared in court on Wednesday‚ said Captain Granville Meyer.

"He is facing charges of culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol‚" Meyer said.

While Pretorius applies for bail‚ the Johannesburg Metro Police Department will be holding a wreath laying ceremony and memorial service for their late colleagues‚ Winnie Mokgolo and Sophie Ngoasheng.

JMPD Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar told TimesLIVE that empty alcohol bottles had been found in Pretorius's vehicle following the accident.

"There were gin bottles and Smirnoff Spin empty bottles inside the car. The officer who was recording the accident said he couldn't count the number of bottles‚" said Minnaar.

It was believed that Pretorius had lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a roadblock mounted by the JMPD along Witkoppen Road near Montecasino.

He was arrested and taken to Sandton police station after blood samples were taken. The two officers were declared dead at the scene by Netcare 911 paramedics.

It is understood that two other female officers had also sustained serious injuries‚ along with the driver of a double cab and two passengers from a Porsche and BMW. They were taken to hospital by emergency services.

Driver who killed two JMPD cops had multiple empty booze bottles in his car

The driver of a white Toyota Hilux which ploughed into two Metro Police Department officers at a manned roadblock – killing them instantly.
News
1 day ago

Three JMPD constables arrested for murder of journalist

Three constables were arrested by Ipid in connection with the murder of journalist Godknows Nare.
News
6 days ago

Taxi driver and passengers attack JMPD officers

Two Johannesburg Metro Police officers have been discharged from hospital after they were allegedly attacked by a taxi driver and his passengers in ...
News
10 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
“Up, Up and Away” - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X