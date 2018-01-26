Three constables attached to the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department were arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Thursday in connection with the murder of journalist Godknows Nare.

Nare‚ 40‚ died in a hail of bullets in what appeared to have been a shootout with the police in April last year near his home in Florida‚ on the West Rand.

Nare‚ who had worked as a journalist and fixer for local and international news organisations — including the SABC’s Special Assignment programme‚ eNCA‚ BBC‚ Al Jazeera and the New York Times — was shot outside his sister’s home‚ a few blocks from his own home.

Ipid spokesman Moses Dlamini said the arrest followed an investigation by the Ipid which uncovered that‚ contrary to the version of the officers that they were shot at‚ they in fact allegedly killed Nare and staged the crime scene to cover their tracks.

Dlamini said the three constables would appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of murder‚ assault and defeating the ends of justice.

Ipid executive director Robert McBride commended the investigation.

“Police officers are expected to act within the bounds of the Constitution and the laws of our country.

“This case shows that tampering with evidence will not protect those who should be held accountable from responsibility‚" McBride said.