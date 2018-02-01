The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) has lashed out at MultiChoice for dumping controversial news channel ANN7 from its digital platform.

"MultiChoice have been elevated to be God of Satellite space‚ wherein they decide the fate of those subscribing to them like God decide the fate of the dead if they meet requirement to be in heaven or hell to burn‚" the political party said in a statement.

"The PAC is not worried only about workers but also thousands of viewers of ANN7." (see full statement below)

The PAC joined those who have criticised the move for stifling media freedom.

"MultiChoice do not have any right to bully ANN7 or any other media house for that matter. We are fuming‚ we are flabbergasted by this draconian behaviour of MultiChoice‚" it said.

The pay-TV provider said on Wednesday that it would not renew its contract with the Gupta-linked ANN7. MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela made the announcement at a press conference.

"In light of the ongoing controversies it won’t be appropriate to renew ANN7’s current contract when it ends in August‚" he said.

The announcement followed allegations of a corrupt relationship between the pay-TV provider and ANN7. MultiChoice has denied the allegations.

ANN7 has come under criticism for being a propaganda tool for the Guptas‚ who have been accused of using their relationship with President Jacob Zuma to win government advertising for the news channel.

For immediate release To : News editor/reporter/media houses Date : 01st February 2018

Dear Reporters

Multichoice have been elevated to be God of Satellite space wherein they decide the fate of those subscribing to them like God decide the fate of the dead if they meet requirement to be in heaven or hell to burn. The PAC is not worried only about workers but also thousands of viewers of ANN7

Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) sacrificed its effort and energy to fighting all the liberties of our people including FREE PRESS. PAC is one of many organisation which have always regarded the media as a powerful branch of government which can foster development to a country such as ours. Our founding President‚ R Sobukwe was an editor of The Africanist publication‚ Joe Tlholoe devoted much of his time in Sowetan newspaper‚ Bra Don Mattera worked tirelessly for The Star‚ we have many comrades who worked for many media houses during and after Apartheid regime.