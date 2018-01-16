Viewers call out 1Magic ploy

TV critics and viewers alike have questioned M-Net's reasons for establishing a new local-content platform, 1Magic, to rival the popular Mzansi Magic.

To make matters worse, the new channel, which replaces Vuzu Amp and carries top local content, is exclusively for premium subscribers. Many view it as a business ploy on the part of MultiChoice to get more people moving from the compact bouquet to premium.

Premium subscribers pay a minimum of R789, while those on the compact package pay R365 a month.

The 1Magic platform will not be available to most subscribers on the cheaper compact bouquet when it first airs on January 29.

However, head of publicity of M-Net's local entertainment channels, Nondumiso Mabece, defended the decision.

She said that 1Magic would carry more local content than what was currently available on Vuzu Amp, which had failed to attract a substantial number of viewers compared to the more expensive premium bouquet.