Viewers call out 1Magic ploy
TV critics and viewers alike have questioned M-Net's reasons for establishing a new local-content platform, 1Magic, to rival the popular Mzansi Magic.
To make matters worse, the new channel, which replaces Vuzu Amp and carries top local content, is exclusively for premium subscribers. Many view it as a business ploy on the part of MultiChoice to get more people moving from the compact bouquet to premium.
Premium subscribers pay a minimum of R789, while those on the compact package pay R365 a month.
The 1Magic platform will not be available to most subscribers on the cheaper compact bouquet when it first airs on January 29.
However, head of publicity of M-Net's local entertainment channels, Nondumiso Mabece, defended the decision.
She said that 1Magic would carry more local content than what was currently available on Vuzu Amp, which had failed to attract a substantial number of viewers compared to the more expensive premium bouquet.
"1Magic was aimed at offering more of the local content that the viewers enjoy on Mzansi Magic. The channel will be complementary to the content offering on Mzansi Magic, which is available to compact subscribers."
Mabece said that as compact subscribers are catered for through Mzansi Magic, there was a need to have an offering for premium subscribers with a mix of local as well as international shows.
The much publicised new telenovela, The River, with former Muvhango star Sindi Dlathu in a leading role, debuts on 1Magic on January 29, leaving compact bouquet subscribers out in the cold.
The River, boasting popular names like Hlomla Dandala, Moshidi Motshegwa and newcomer Larona Moagi, is about the deadly results of greed in the upper echelons of society that in turn collide with the lives of ordinary folk.
A new weekly urban drama, Unmarried, and the dating show Khethomthandayo, have also been lined up to make their debut next month on 1Magic. The drama, which revolves around love, urban lifestyles and the challenges faced by young couples has the famous Fezile Makhanya, Thembisa Mdoda and Renate Stuurman in the lead roles.
She said 1Magic was going to provide "an international mix of compelling and entertaining programmes" like The Fixer, How To Get Away with Murder, The Real Housewives, Power and later in the year the latest seasons of Ballers, Queen Sugar and Insecure.