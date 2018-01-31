ANN7 to be taken off DStv bouquet
The Gupta-linked news channel Africa News Network (ANN7) will be taken off the DStv bouquet, MultiChoice confirmed on Thursday.
ANN7's contract with MultiChoice will expire at the end of August this year.
"We will not be renewing ANN7's contract and the channel will not be broadcast on DStv once the contract ends on August 20 2018. In addition, we will ensure processes are put in place to highlight issues of controversy as they arise and we will deal with them swiftly," said MultiChoice South Africa CEO Calvo Mawela.
The announcement follows allegations, denied by MultiChoice, of a corrupt relationship between the pay-TV provider and ANN7.
Following an internal investigation, MultiChoice said it had found no evidence of corruption in its dealings with ANN7.
"The key finding is that mistakes were made by the MultiChoice management team in regard to its relationship with ANN7 and its lobbying processes, but the committee found no evidence of corruption or illegal activity.
"The mistakes highlighted were, firstly: the failure to do comprehensive due-diligence around ANN7, and secondly: not raising concerns about ANN7 and its associates as they came to light, instead waiting for public controversy to take hold."
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) will conduct an investigation into MultiChoice.
DA shadow minister of communications Phumzile van Damme said, at the time, that Icasa had indicated in a letter that the matter had been referred to its compliance and consumer affairs division for investigation.