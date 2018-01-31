ANN7 to be taken off DStv bouquet

The Gupta-linked news channel Africa News Network (ANN7) will be taken off the DStv bouquet, MultiChoice confirmed on Thursday.

ANN7's contract with MultiChoice will expire at the end of August this year.

"We will not be renewing ANN7's contract and the channel will not be broadcast on DStv once the contract ends on August 20 2018. In addition, we will ensure processes are put in place to highlight issues of controversy as they arise and we will deal with them swiftly," said MultiChoice South Africa CEO Calvo Mawela.

The announcement follows allegations, denied by MultiChoice, of a corrupt relationship between the pay-TV provider and ANN7.