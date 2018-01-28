Icasa confirms probe into Multichoice payments to ANN7 and SABC.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has confirmed to the Democratic Alliance that it will be conducting an investigation into Multichoice.

This follows a complaint lodged by the DA in November last year requesting that Icasa conduct an inquiry into payments made by Multichoice to ANN7 and the SABC‚ allegedly in exchange for political influence over government policy on Digital Migration‚ in its favour.

DA shadow minister of communications Phumzile Van Damme said on Sunday that Icasa had indicated in a letter that the matter had been referred to its Compliance and Consumer Affairs division for investigation.

“The DA is pleased that Icasa has agreed that the payments require investigation.