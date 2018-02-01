A cow‚ its missing horns‚ skull and ears‚ and R12000‚ are at the centre of a controversy which is likely to result in the axing of an Eastern Cape mayor soon.

This after Whittlesea farmer Zoleka Mgijima filed a complaint at ANC headquarters in King William’s Town when her cow went missing from the Komani municipal pound in December 2016.

The ANC’s provincial working committee (PWC) found‚ in an 18-page report tabled at last weekend’s meeting in Calata House‚ that mayor Lindiwe Gunuza-Nkwentsha was guilty of taking the cow. She has been ordered to pay for it‚ as well as compensation to Mgijima.

The PWC said these payments should come from her government pension.