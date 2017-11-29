Letters

MultiChoice has been fleecing SABC for years

By Reader Letter - 29 November 2017 - 15:12
It is unfair for the SABC to demand TV licence fees from the public when they should be given a certain percentage by MultiChoice.

This is manipulation by MultiChoice who must back the SABC. I wrote four letters to local newspapers, but none were published. Now I'm sitting with a R7000 TV licence fee bill I cannot afford. I've been captured by MultiChoice for eight years until this year when I switched to OVHD.

MultiChoice used this blood money to get the rights to televise PSL games.

Amos Motloding,

Jamela Village

