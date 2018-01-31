ANC withdraws motion of no confidence in Patricia de Lille
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has at least two more weeks as the mayor following ANC's decision to withdraw their motion of no confidence in her.
De Lille was set to be ousted on Wednesday after it was confirmed that the DA would support the ANC Western Cape's motion but upon hearing that the DA would vote with them, the ANC allegedly took a decision to withdraw their motion of no confidence in De Lille.
"We agreed that it doesn't make sense for us to allow the caucus to table the motion against the mayor but when it is tabled by a different political party, we then vote against it. It doesn't make sense. We then allowed our members to participate in that motion of no confidence and express their views as they have done," said DA's provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela.
"But when the ANC heard that our members in the City of Cape Town were going to support their motion then they decided to withdraw their motion. That's what happened."
The DA has now resolved to table its own motion of no confidence against De Lille which will be debated in two weeks, according to Madikizela.
“The procedure is that the motion must be tabled 10 days before it is debated. Which means once this motion is tabled by the DA, it will take 10 working days for the speaker to call special sitting,” he said.
DA has a 66.6% majority in the City of Cape Town council and Madikizela is confident that the motion will succeed.
"The understanding here is that the caucus decision is binding. Whether you had different view during deliberations but once a decision is taken we expect all members to abide by the decision," he said.
It is not clear whether the ANC will support the motion by the DA but Madikizela said it would be 'hypocrite' of the ANC if they do not support their motion.
"Whether the ANC will support it or not is another matter altogether but that will really expose ANC's hypocrisy on this matter.
The ANC was not immediately available for comment.