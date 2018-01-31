ANC withdraws motion of no confidence in Patricia de Lille

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has at least two more weeks as the mayor following ANC's decision to withdraw their motion of no confidence in her.

De Lille was set to be ousted on Wednesday after it was confirmed that the DA would support the ANC Western Cape's motion but upon hearing that the DA would vote with them, the ANC allegedly took a decision to withdraw their motion of no confidence in De Lille.

"We agreed that it doesn't make sense for us to allow the caucus to table the motion against the mayor but when it is tabled by a different political party, we then vote against it. It doesn't make sense. We then allowed our members to participate in that motion of no confidence and express their views as they have done," said DA's provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela.

"But when the ANC heard that our members in the City of Cape Town were going to support their motion then they decided to withdraw their motion. That's what happened."