"We have come to the Hillbrow police station to open a criminal case against Mr Zweli Mkhize‚ [the] former ANC treasurer-general and premier of the ANC in KZN [KwaZulu-Natal] for soliciting a bribe in excess of 20% of the R465-million that was due to the company Swifambo [Rail Leasing]‚" said EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee outside the station on Wednesday.

Gardee said at least for now‚ they have something tangible under oath after Montana presented evidence to Parliament that a bribe was solicited by Mkhize in favour of the ANC‚ adding that this was enough for Mkhize to get convicted in a court of law.

"Initially it was 10% that he requested but the public report indicates that in excess of R80-million was actually paid to the ANC and we hope that the police will be allowed to do their job [to] investigate independently without any undue influence predictably from Mr [Jacob] Zuma who is still in office as we speak‚" said Gardee‚ adding that more charges may follow when the police conduct their investigation.

This follows Montana implicating not only Mkhize‚ but also the Gupta brothers‚ President Jacob Zuma's son‚ Duduzane Zuma‚ and former transport minister Dipuo Peters in wrongdoing at Prasa and Eskom.