Woman 'helped in rape of her baby'

A woman who aided in the rape of her two-month-old baby in her Meadowlands, Soweto, home has been found guilty.

The 29-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her child, was yesterday convicted of defeating the ends of justice and abetting or aiding her child's rape in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

The child has been placed in foster care.

The mother was charged with defeating the ends of justice, rape, abetting or aiding her child's rape and child abuse. She was, however, acquitted of rape and child abuse charges. The baby was her only child.

Handing down judgment, Judge Carla van Veenendal labelled the mother a "liar who is protecting someone". The judge said the mother had on several occasions told the court that the child fell off her bed and sustained injuries to her private parts.

However, according to a medical report the child was bleeding from injuries caused by sexual penetration. The court heard that the mother had made a barrage of contradictory versions as to what happened to the child during cross-examination.