A school girl at the centre of a sex scandal at a Gauteng school might have left the institution several years ago‚ police said on Tuesday.

An image showing the schoolgirl kissing the former principal of Reiger Park NR 2 High School has been widely distributed on social media.

Lieutenant-Colonel Heila Niemand said investigators had reason to believe the picture was taken around three years ago when the girl was a Grade 12 pupil at the school.

Niemand said police were still working on verifying whether she was below the age of 18 when the incident happened. If so‚ the principal‚ who left his job two weeks ago‚ would be charged with numerous counts‚ including manufacturing child pornography.