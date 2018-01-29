Social workers were on Monday visiting the Reiger Park NR 2 High School in Boksburg‚ which has been rocked by an alleged sex scandal.

The principal of the school has resigned‚ allegedly after videos and pictures of him and learners in compromising positions were leaked on social media.

Steve Mabona‚ spokesman of the Gauteng Department of Education‚ said the department would try to determine how many children were affected. Mabona could not confirm whether any charges had been laid against the former principal.

Last week‚ the department issued a statement‚ saying the principal's last day at the school was on January 15 after he had tendered his resignation in October 2017.

"However‚ we will report him to the South African Council of Educators (SACE) to be struck of the roll with immediate effect. The department has a zero-tolerance stance on allegations of sexual assault and has never hesitated to act‚" said Mabona.