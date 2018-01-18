A number of people have been arrested outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging after a petrol bomb was thrown at a police vehicle‚ allegedly by supporters of the Congress of South African Students.

This is despite day two of the protests at the school being peaceful throughout most of the day with no stun grenades or rubber bullets fired at the protesters.

However‚ about an hour after classes ended on Wednesday‚ Cosas supporters proceeded towards the alternative entrance where parents were picking up children but were stopped by leaders of the protests who said the situation would turn ugly if they approached the parents.