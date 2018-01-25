‘I cannot carry personal blame’ - Mahlangu

Former Gauteng Heath MEC Qedani Mahlangu will not take personal blame for the Life Esidimeni tragedy that led to 143 mentally ill patients' deaths.

She says she only takes the "political blame". "I cannot carry personal blame. I was not working for myself."

Mahlangu explained this while under cross-examination by Legal Aid advocate Lilla Crouse.

Mahlangu is testifying at the Life Esidimeni hearings‚ which aim to give closure to families after at least 143 mentally-ill patients died when moved into ill-equipped NGOs.