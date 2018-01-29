Ruiters said the former principal spoke to her and a few other community members outside the school on Friday after he came to address staff because he felt he "owes them an explanation".

"He claimed that somebody had plotted all this against him and he knows who it is and that there is an investigation in progress."

In one of the videos‚ according to Ruiters‚ while an adult woman is performing oral sex on him in his office‚ she asks him if the door is locked.

"She even tells him: 'Maybe I must come back later when it's more quiet so we can't be disturbed. In the video you can see her looking up at him and smiling. She asks: 'Am I doing it right‚ baby?'"

Ruiters said that‚ while having sex with another woman aged 25 or 26‚ the principal can be seen in the video receiving a phone call.

"You hear him saying: 'I am busy now; I can't talk. Call the school governing body.'"

Commenting on the sex tapes‚ Ruiters said: "It's disgusting. This is someone we have been looking up to. He's a teacher and a father."

She said that parents will be marching to the school on Monday to demand answers and an in-depth investigation by the department.

"Maybe there are other teachers involved. The teacher who lifted her dress must be barred from teaching."

Commenting on the Reiger Park Community News Public Group's Facebook page‚ a former pupil of the school said that the sex scandal will scupper former pupils' chances of gaining admission to universities or finding employment at companies.

"This is gonna enlarge our bad reputation in Reiger Park or as pupils of that school. I just hope that God works with us on this one."

Mabona said that after MEC Panyaza Lesufi was made aware of the existence of the videos on Thursday night‚ departmental officials summoned the principal to the head office on Friday.

"During the discussions we learnt that he had resigned in October and that his last day was January 15. He did not admit guilt. He said he was not aware of what is happening. It's amazing that after our meeting‚ he went to school when he was told not to go there."

In a statement‚ Lesufi expressed his "disappointment and disgust" at the videos and photographs‚ adding: "We appeal to pupils‚ educators and parents to cooperate with all officials sent to the school for necessary intervention into this matter."