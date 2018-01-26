62 Life Esidimeni patients are missing

The Gauteng health department has asked mental health NGOs to check whether they are giving care to people on a list of 62 missing Life Esidimeni patients - but seven are not even properly named.

This was revealed on Friday by Jack Bloom‚ the Democratic Alliance's member of the provincial legislature‚ responsible for monitoring the health sector.

He said the request was sent via email on Tuesday this week with the heading: “Life Esidimeni cohort 62 patients not located”.