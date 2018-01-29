Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has described her appearance before the Life Esidimeni hearings last week as “the worst week of my life”.

“I don’t wish it on anybody‚ even on my worst enemy. I hope my piece of evidence and appearance would help the families to find closure and Justice Moseneke to achieve the objectives they were set up for‚” Mahlangu said on Power FM on Sunday.

She said her decision to resign after reports of the deaths of mentally ill patients who had been moved from Life Esidimeni homes to various ill-equipped NGOs‚ was her way of showing remorse.

“It was not my intention and I doubt the officials I worked with‚ it was their intention. We were all talking in one voice that it was not our intention to kill people. It was just unfortunate that execution did not go right.”